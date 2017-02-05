Crimson Cowboy is Mr. Title

Very few have ever accomplished what Sherman Williams has done on the football field, which is win championships at three different levels: high school, college and professionally in the NFL.

“It doesn’t matter what level of play, to win a championship, there is no greater feeling,” said Williams.

Williams has lived a storied life on the gridiron. In 1990, he won a state championship for Blount High School and during his prep career became the first high school football player in the state of Alabama to rush for more than 3,000 yards in a single season.

“Winning that high school championship was an incredible feeling and my most favorite because it was my first and we won with my brothers,” said Williams.

His next big championship came two years later at the University of Alabama when Williams helped the Crimson Tide win a national championship.

“That 1992 team was special," said Williams. “We knew we could win when we stepped on the field. That was a powerful feeling to experience."

In 1996, as a rookie in the National Football League, Williams was a part of the Dallas Cowboys Championship run winning Super Bowl XXX.

“While I didn’t play that big a part in the game, it was a great experience to be with a team that prepared from day one to win that Super Bowl. I learned a lot," Williams continued.

Over a six-year period, Sherman Williams experienced winning and success on three different levels. More than likely, no one has ever accomplished such a feat, however all three circumstances, while different, were similar in that Williams learned what he took to win, not just with talent, but with determination.

“Winning championships is not easy. It takes commitment, sacrifice and determination. I felt and endured all three. Just an incredible feeling,” Williams said.

As Super Bowl 51 is nearing kickoff, Williams is busy not thinking about his glory days of scoring touchdowns, but helping kids in the Mobile area. After his time expired on the gridiron, Williams suffered a setback and turned to drugs and was subsequently caught, arrested, punished and sentenced to time in prison. Williams spent more than 15 years incarcerated in a federal prison. Today, he is a free man and helping kids in the Mobile area to strive for something good and to be the best they can be.

“I have been on the highest of highs of success, but also the pitfalls of despair,” said Williams. “I know and I want the kids to know that they can succeed through hard work.”

Williams' testimony is written in the pages of a book entitled “Crimson Cowboy,” a story of winning, but also a tragedy, as someone with victories at the highest levels in football turned to a life of crime and paid a high price.

“I have faced adversity, in football I handled it well, but in life I failed. I don’t want any child to fail, not like me," said Williams.

Williams may have won championships, and he has the rings to prove it, however his greatest victory might be helping a child, teenager or young adult to stay out of trouble and live a fruitful life and become a success in society. If anyone should know about being a winner it is Sherman Williams, a champion on all levels on the football field.

