Missing senior alert issued for Shelby Co. Alzheimer's patient

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing senior alert for 86-year-old Leona Moody, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

Moody is described as a 5'4" white female weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Moody was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the 1300 block of Highland Lakes Bend.

Moody was last seen wearing multi-colored pajamas.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office immediately at (205) 669-4181.

