Fred: Slightly warmer temps for Super Bowl Sunday

FIRST ALERT: For a strong storm system will pass north of our region Tuesday and Wednesday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few may be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail.

SUNDAY MORNING: The surface high bringing the chilly air to Central Alabama for the beginning of the weekend has moved off the Atlantic Coast, bringing a return flow of Gulf moisture and temperatures 10-15 degrees warmer than Saturday morning. This moisture recovery is also producing rain across the area. Rainfall chances will be reduced during the day. Even with more clouds than sun, highs today will warm to the 54-56 degree range. The dry period will be short lived, as rain chances return tonight and Monday. There could also be a few thunderstorms Monday. As warmer air becomes more established, high temperatures will rise into the 64-73 degree range in spite of the continued cloud cover.

The main storm system will arrive later Tuesday with the chance for thunderstorms, some strong to severe. Strong to severe wind gusts and marginally severe hail look to be the primary risks Tuesday and Tuesday night along with frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado threat cannot be totally ruled out, but the main strength of the system will remain well to the north of Alabama. This system's main cold front now appears to make it across the region Tuesday evening. Shower and thunderstorm activity will end from west to east Tuesday night.

The cold front responsible for much of the active weather will move east and south with another strong area of high pressure building over the Southeast for the second half of the week. There could still be another round of rain and showers Wednesday before the drier conditions settle in for the rest of the work week.

Temperatures will be more seasonably normal for the end of the week before a warming trend returns by next weekend. Rain may also be returning near the end of the weekend as another cold front approaches from the west.

