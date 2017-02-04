Family remembers mother of 3 killed Saturday morning in Birmingham

A family struck by grief twice in the last two years met Saturday to show support for each other in its time of need.

"I don't know how to put into words it was just a senseless death," church member Reginald Dudley said.

"This caught us all off guard because her son recently died a that a couple years ago," family friend Shelah Smith said.

And now Cassandra Cherry's three daughters are left with the tough task of burying their mother. Cherry was found dead early Saturday morning.

Police say they found her dead on Goldwire place suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Family& friends remember 55 y/o Cassandra Cherry who was found shot to death inside her apt.She's #BHAM's latest homicide victim. @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/sLHvLuMnhj — Jamiese Price (@ThePriceReport) February 5, 2017

"I didn't hear any gunshots. The only thing, I got up around 3 o'clock and I saw one of the lights flashing and I didn't know what was going on until her daughter came and knocked on my door and said, 'someone has killed my mother,'" Dudley said.

Saturday night, this mother was remembered for her kindness, gentle spirit, and loving heart.

"You took a wonderful life and I would've just said we paid the pain that you've caused amongst hundreds of people. Many people have crossed her life. She's from the house and community across the way and a lot of people have met her over the years so you cause a lot of pain and is paying the time will never heal," Smith said.

Police say a 58-year-old man turned himself in following the shooting. Police haven't charged anyone in this shooting death.

