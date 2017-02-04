Barons host job fair for 2017 season - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Barons host job fair for 2017 season

Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC
Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC
Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Birmingham Barons hosted a job fair Saturday morning at Regions Field.

They're hiring everyone from ushers to promotional mascots, grounds crew and retail associates.

The Southern League season starts in April.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly