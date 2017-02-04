Records fall in Day 2 of AHSAA Indoor State Track Meet

Records continued to fall Saturday at the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field meet at the Birmingham Crossplex.

Hewitt-Trussville's Noah Igbinoghene kicked things off Saturday morning in the Class 7A triple jump. He broke his own state record and all-class record by two feet.

The Auburn football signee jumped 50 feet, 3 inches to move him into the number one spot in the triple jump in the nation. He won gold in the long jump and triple jump and placed third in the 60-meter dash.

"I was trying to go farther, but I got over 50 and that was my mark I was trying to get all season and these past three years so I finally got it," said Igbinoghene.

In girls Class 6A, Homewood's Lainey Phelps swept the distance races. The freshman won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.

"I try not to put too many expectations on myself. I find that if I just go out and do my best on that day and see what happens. That's what happened in cross country and that's what happened in indoor so I'm pleased with the results," Phelps said.

In Class 4A/5A, Winfield's Trey Cunningham cruised through the 60-meter hurdles for first place running 7.54 seconds.

That time set a new state record in his division. He also tied the national 55-meter hurdle time in that same race. Cunningham also took home gold in the long jump, 400-meter dash, and 60-meter dash.

"It was a pretty good day I guess. I hit all five hurdles, but I pushed through. Overall, my time in high school has been well spent," said Cunningham.

On the girls' side in Class 4A/5A, Woodlawn's Jayla Kirkland won the 400-meter dash and the 60-meter dash. She also set a new state record in the 60 running 7.48 seconds.

"I needed to focus on my block start, so I came out the blocks and stayed down, stayed strong and finished strong. I'm just so thankful to be able to compete at this track all four years in high school and being as successful as I was," Kirkland added.

Cunningham and Kirkland both graduate this year and will take their talents to Florida State next year.

