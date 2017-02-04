FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Scattered showers Sunday, Monday; potential for strong to severe storms on Tuesday

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: We are keeping a close eye on Tuesday for the possibility of strong to severe storms across our area. The timing of this threat would be during the afternoon and Tuesday night. We can’t say for certain severe weather will materialize due to some data disagreement. However, there are enough indicators to suggest we need to be weather alert. Supercell parameters in some of the forecast guidance looks a bit higher along with higher shear values. This would suggest a possibility of rotating storms with the threat of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. We will have some newer data arriving this evening and I’ll have more specifics to share in our late evening news.

REST OF THE WEEKEND: We’ve enjoyed a nice period of sunshine today thanks to drier air and the sky should remain mostly clear through the early evening. This won’t last long, however, as milder/moist air will begin lifting in overnight. This will bring a rapid increase in cloud cover, with showers possible after midnight. Temperatures will fall off quickly after sunset but should level off around 42º. Plan on a cold, cloudy, and damp weather when you head out the door in the morning. The sky will remain very cloudy tomorrow, with scattered showers possible. The rain shouldn’t be too heavy so I don’t think you’ll have to worry about satellite interruptions for the Super Bowl. The chance of showers will continue into Monday as a warmer surge of air enters the state. This could have an impact on Tuesday’s setup and define areas more likely to see a stronger storm threat.

WHAT TO EXPECT AFTER TUESDAY: The heavier rain will be moving out Wednesday morning with lingering clouds. Temperatures will range from low 60s to upper 50s, with lows near freezing Wednesday night. Winds will increase on Thursday as the core of colder air passes to our north. I’m expecting a mix of clouds and sunshine for Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Plan on freezing temperatures for early Friday but thanks to sunshine, we should see a nice temperature rebound into the mid to upper 50s. The dry weather should continue through next Saturday.

MERCEDES MARATHON: Right now I’m expecting some nice weather for the big race next Sunday. I’m expecting a dry start, with temperatures in the low 40s.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.