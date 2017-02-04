Things you're storing in the wrong place

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Some places that you choose to store items, such as medications, certain foods and even your yoga mat, may be causing them permanent damage.

Where do you keep your medications? Many people will say in their bathroom cabinet.

Turns out the bathroom cabinet is the worst place to keep your medication. Heat and moisture can damage your meds and makes them less potent. Instead, keep them in a cool, dry place like a kitchen cabinet.

Don’t keep white flour in its original packaging. Extend the flour’s shelf life by storing it in an airtight container. Since whole wheat and nut flours damage quickly in room temperature, it is not a good idea to keep these types of flours in the kitchen cabinet. Instead, store them in the fridge or freezer.

Also, don’t keep your yoga mat in the car. The heat inside of a car can break down the materials and make it brittle. It’s best to store the mat away from direct sunlight and heat sources by keeping it at home.

To keep your wine fresh, store it on its side. This will keep the cork from drying out and letting air into the bottle, spoiling the wine.

Contributors to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor and Videographer.

Copyright 2017 Ivanhoe Newswire via WBRC. All rights reserved.