Things you're storing in the wrong place

It was at a home in Midfield where officials say a Jefferson County deputy was injured Tuesday. Deputies were trying to serve an outstanding warrant on a convicted sex offender at a residence when a 19-year-old not connected to the case began to run from authorities.More >>
It was at a home in Midfield where officials say a Jefferson County deputy was injured Tuesday. Deputies were trying to serve an outstanding warrant on a convicted sex offender at a residence when a 19-year-old not connected to the case began to run from authorities.More >>
The principal of Hueytown High School is staying still on the job in spite of the fact he now faces criminal charges including obstructing justice.More >>
The principal of Hueytown High School is staying still on the job in spite of the fact he now faces criminal charges including obstructing justice.More >>
If you're thinking about breaking the traffic laws in Bessemer, you better think again. An ordinance was approved by the council Tuesday and it will allow the city to install traffic safety cameras at select intersections.More >>
If you're thinking about breaking the traffic laws in Bessemer, you better think again. An ordinance was approved by the council Tuesday and it will allow the city to install traffic safety cameras at select intersections.More >>
It's not barbecue IQ, but University of Alabama students found a unique way to study how barbecue sparks conversations among many people.More >>
It's not barbecue IQ, but University of Alabama students found a unique way to study how barbecue sparks conversations among many people.More >>
For the first time in her life, an Alabaster woman is able to hear out of her right ear tonight thanks to donated hearing aids.More >>
For the first time in her life, an Alabaster woman is able to hear out of her right ear tonight thanks to donated hearing aids.More >>