Birmingham police investigating early morning homicide

Birmingham police responded to a call of a person shot in the 600 block of Goldwire Place on Saturday around 3 a.m.

Police have identified the victim as 55-year-old Cassandra Cherry, a black female from Birmingham.

Cherry was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers say they found Cherry laying on the floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation suggests this is a domestic-related homicide, according to police.

“What actually happened before the shooting is unknown. We have few domestic reports on file involving the two parties, but they don’t appear to be violent in nature. Bottom line, it’s a horrible situation," said Sgt. Bryan Shelton.

A 58-year-old black male turned himself in to authorities shortly after the shooting.

Officers apprehended the suspect in the 1300 block of 42nd Street West and took him into custody without incident.

Police say the suspect is at the Birmingham City Jail on a 48-hour hold.

Authorities continue to investigate the homicide.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.