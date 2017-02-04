Fred: Rain returns Sunday

Saturday morning high pressure dominates the weather over the Southeast with only a few clouds. Expect mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day, but as the high shifts off to the east this evening we'll see a return flow of moisture bring a few late night rain showers, generally across the northwest half of the state after midnight. We are expecting warmer, but still cool temperatures Saturday night with dew points rising and clouds increasing along with

the chance for showers. As the high continues moving east, south and southwesterly winds will continue, meaning light rain showers will be possible Sunday.

On Monday, rain chances will increase, especially for the northern and western counties. Those chances decrease Monday night into Tuesday, but as an area of high pressure in the Gulf begins to shift over the Florida Peninsula, our winds become more southerly ahead of a deepening area of low pressure. All this translates into a Tuesday night/Wednesday morning time frame when conditions continue to point towards a potential for severe weather, though forecast models still disagree on the exact strength of the system. A cold front will stretch into the Southeast and, at the moment, conditions looks conducive for a high wind shear environment, but the exact location for the greatest severe weather threat is still uncertain. Still, we will continue to monitor the severe threat across the area along with any severe threat to be refined later.

There is the potential for heavy rain associated with any storms which do develop. The cold front exits the area by Wednesday evening allowing cold air to move back over the region, dropping overnight lows back into the 30s Thursday into the early part of weekend. High pressure builds over Central Alabama leading to drier weather and more seasonable temperatures both for overnight lows and afternoon highs.

