Fred: A sunny Saturday

Drier air moved into Alabama overnight but it won't last long as high pressure quickly shifts east and winds become southeasterly Saturday afternoon. A warm front will push north from the coast tonight producing showers across North Alabama after midnight. Warm, Gulf air continues pushing north Monday and more showers will move across the region

As the warm front shifts north Monday morning, showers will decrease and warm air will decrease rain coverage Monday night. However, a stronger storm system will impact central Alabama late Tuesday afternoon and continue into Tuesday night. The highest potential for severe weather, including tornadoes, appears to be across northern Mississippi and northwest Alabama. The weather pattern could change over the next several days and there is still a threat for severe thunderstorms including damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes across Central Alabama Tuesday and Tuesday night. Stay alert for changing weather conditions and forecasts.

