Loved ones remember teen fatally shot walking home from school

A community remains in shock Friday evening that 17-year-old Juzahris Webb lost his life while walking home from school on Tuesday.

Friends and family gathered Friday at the same location that Webb was shot and killed. It was a hard place for many of them to revisit especially DeMarcus Daniels who was a good friend of Webb's. He was there when the shooting happened and tried to save his life.

"Man he was fighting for his life. I was trying to do everything I could to save him. I talked to him. I tried to keep him calm," Daniels recalled.

He was there for his best friend's last moments still talking to him.

"He wasn't saying anything back to me. He was still breathing. It just, it was his time to go. God called him home," Daniels tearfully said.

On this night, he wanted to honor the great life his friend lived. Loved ones lit candles, released, balloons, and said a prayer.

Although they were very sad to be gathering in these circumstances, they didn't want to dwell on the tragedy that had just happened. Instead, they wanted to focus on the joy that Juzahris brought into their life.

"He Was a good kid the really good kind," said Karitsa Webb, Juzahris’ mother.

The past few days have been a nightmare for the family.

“I have not been in his room I can't sleep I can't eat. I'm trying and I don't know how to move forward," she explained.

The only thing keeping her going right now is his memory. She says she wants to turn this tragedy into something positive.

She wants to start an organization to help mothers going through the same thing she is and hopes to bring awareness to these violent crimes among young people.

His mother tells us that the funeral services will take place Saturday morning.

