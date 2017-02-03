Tuscaloosa PD say biggest targets for fake money crime are restaurants and bars

In West Alabama, Demopolis police are searching for the source of counterfeit money used at local stores.

Tuscaloosa police said there is probably counterfeit money being produced in the city of Tuscaloosa and for that, they want people to know the signs.

“Most of the new bills have the strip that glows under black light some bars usually have black lights for different things. The different denominations glow a different color,” said Sargent Alan Kelly.

And if it does you are in the clear. Stores are usually consistent with checking money, it's restaurants and bars that Kelly said catch it too late.

“It's really easy when you don't take the time it doesn't take long to check the bills but it's really easy to become a victim because they just take the money give the change and go,” said Kelly.

The General manager at Buffalo Phil's Christian Pierce ran into a fake money issue at his restaurant.

“One day one of our servers we cashed her out for one of her tips and we had a $50 fake bill that we weren't aware of. They are really trying to use fake money to pay and exchange for our services. That's a slap to our face,” said Pierce

Now the Pierce trains all of his employees so they recognize real cash from fake.

“We have counterfeit detector pens you can get it at office depot. It comes out where it's clear and it's yellow that's how you know that it's real,” said Pierce.

Pierce said thousands of people come in on a weekly basis so they have to make sure with all the transactions that are going on that everything is authentic.

Tuscaloosa police said counterfeit money crime sporadically increases and decreases, but counterfeit checks are regularly high at this time of year, tax season

