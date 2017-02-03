Community looks for ways to bring peace after week of violence

It’s been a week of bullets and bloodshed in Birmingham.

Police are investigating at lead four homicides in a matter of days. Investigators are also working a number of shootings.

"When you have young people that don't have jobs or access to resources that they know they can take care of themselves with, then you have what you see in Birmingham,” explained National Action Network’s Birmingham Youth Director Carlos Chaverst.

Families are left to deal with the worst pain imaginable and the community is looking for answers, ut they're not taking to the streets to find them.

In instances of social injustices, excessive police force or violence, protests and rallies soon follow but not in this case. Charvest said it only dilutes the real issues.

"If we're focusing on who's out here marching in the streets, we're not focusing on the real issues which is another black man is killed, a black woman is killed. How does that bring any justification for the family? However there are groups and organizations that are working behind the scenes to implement things for ourselves,” he continued.

One of those groups that’s on the front lines of change is C4 Mentoring Program. It was founded a year ago and primarily services young men on Birmingham’s East Side. One of the group’s founders said they work to be the positive example for some of the youth in the program.

"What kind of young men are we raising out here,” Leaveil Binion, one of C4’s founders. “What kind of examples are we providing for these young men to make them feel so cold? It's scary,” he continued.

Binion said the key to curbing some of the violence, especially among youth is by helping them find their purpose.

One of the main objectives of the mentoring program.

"When you actually connecting a man with his purpose as early as possible and in life he doesn't have time to go astray and hanging out and wanted extra things that's going to get him in more trouble is to focus on the things that he's passionate about."

C4 Mentoring services about 60 young men and they’re always looking for volunteers. If you’re interested contact (205) 677-6024.

