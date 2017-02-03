J-P: Cold temperatures tonight

We have clear skies and chilly temperatures tonight with overnight lows around 30. It is possible we could see some patchy frost.

Saturday will be sunny with a north breeze. Expect highs around 55 during the afternoon. There will be an increase in clouds during the late afternoon and evening with a small chance for rain. Overnight lows will fall to around 42 degrees.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers through the early afternoon. Temperatures will warm to around 60 by 3 p.m.

It is possible we could see some clear north of I-20 during the late afternoon and evening. There is a small chance for showers in the forecast Sunday evening.

A nice warm up is expected Monday. Skies will be cloudy with highs in the mid-60s.

First Alert: There is a thunderstorm potential Tuesday afternoon/evening. Expect temperatures around 70 degrees with a 60-percent rain chance. There is a limited severe weather threat based on current model data. It appears the greatest potential for thunderstorms will be for areas west of I-65.

Thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday evening. Expect partly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs around 60.

