AP: Federal judge temporarily blocks President Trump's travel ban

AP: Federal judge temporarily blocks President Trump's travel ban

The Associated Press reports that a federal judge has temporarily blocked the 90-day ban on immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The request was made by Washington state and Minnesota. The Associated Press reports the temporary restraining order is effective nationwide.

