Christian pastor, Muslim advocate building bridge of faith

How can a Christian pastor and a Muslim advocate be friends?

Just ask United Methodist Pastor Kip Laxson and Khaula Hadeed, the director of the Council on American Islamic Relations in Alabama.

Their friendship began last summer when Rev. Dr. Laxson invited Hadeed to speak at Asbury United Methodist Church in Shelby County during a six-week course on Islam.

Hadeed is a native of Pakistan and is now an American citizen who holds a law degree from Cumberland School of Law. Rev. Dr. Laxson pastors one of the largest United Methodist churches in the state.

Together they hope to build a bridge of understanding between their two faiths.

Click the video to hear an extended interview as they explain their friendship and the lessons they have learned from each other.

