Scammers preying on residents using city owned number

Trussville city leaders say someone was trying to scam residents by spoofing a city-owned telephone number.

It belonged to the city's inspections department which was being relocated. During the move, the number wasn't immediately transferred.

City officials say several senior citizens reported seeing the city number show up on their caller ID.

However, when they picked up someone was trying to sell them insurance or some other product.

Unfortunately, this type of practice is not that uncommon.

"The thousands and thousands of people who reported the IRS Scam over the last two years, they were getting IRS coming up on their caller ID, as to who was calling into them. So it's relatively simple to do. You have to have the right technology and the knowledge on how to do it, but it's certainly not anywhere close to impossible," said David Smitherman, Better Business Bureau.

City officials say the problem has been corrected and residents should no longer be getting the calls.

If you ever think you're being scammed Smitherman says one thing you can do is simply hang up.

You should never give out any personal or financial information.

