Cunningham, Kirkland set new AHSAA indoor track records

Winfield’s Trey Cunningham set a new state record in the 60-meter hurdles Friday afternoon at the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field meet.

The Florida State signee ran 7.58 breaking the old state record of 8.30. Cunningham currently owns the fastest time in the nation of 7.49 seconds, a high school national record he set last weekend.

Winfield moved up from Class 3A to 4A this year.



Woodlawn’s Jayla Kirkland also set a new Class 4A/5A state record.

Kirkland, who also signed with Florida State, ran 7.63 seconds in the 60-meter dash breaking the old record of 7.73 seconds.

Both Cunningham and Kirkland compete in the finals on Saturday at the Birmingham Crossplex.

