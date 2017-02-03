UA Chancellor addresses system's approach to Trump's immigration actions

President Donald Trump’s immigration policies were addressed in Birmingham Friday.

During the UA Board of Trustee meeting in Birmingham, Chancellor Ray Hayes addressed the board in wake of unrest and protests over Trump's policies.

"All three of our campuses are focused on the protection of our students, faculty and staff. That is our utmost concern." Hayes said.

UA President Stuart Bell and UAB President Ray Watts declined an interview with WBRC FOX6 News.

Watts, earlier this week, urged students and faculty not to travel if affected by the ban. Both presidents want those affected by the new policies to contact the schools.

Meantime, Chancellor Hayes said all three campuses welcome people voicing their views.

"We value academic freedom. We value civil discourse that we are going to have on campus, we are going to have on our campuses. We want to protect that." Hayes said.

Alabama lawmakers will have a bill to debate which will seek to punish any city or college campus which tries to become a sanctuary for anyone undocumented in this country.

The chancellor was asked about his opinion of that proposal.

"We are not going to get into partisan political issues like that." Hayes said.

Still, some on the UA system campuses are pushing the administrations to take a stand.

