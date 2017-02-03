Birmingham police respond after man shot in the leg - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police respond after man shot in the leg

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in the 2800 block of 24th Street Ensley.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital for treatment but his condition is unknown at this time.

