Several railroad crossings to be closed in Jefferson, Shelby counties for work projects

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers that several railroad crossings will be closed starting February 6-20.

The roadways will be closed at different intervals on those days between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Detour signage will be posted by Norfolk Southern workers.

• DIVISION STREET in Bessemer (Jefferson County), Mile Post 34.40

• EASTERN VALLEY ROAD in Bessemer, MILE POST 33.12

• BORAL BRICK near Bessemer, MILE POST 31.90

• PRIVATE CROSSING near Bessemer, MILE POST 31.20

• LAKE DRIVE in Bessemer, MILE POST 28.41

• PRIVATE CROSSING (ASPHALT PRODUCTS) near Bessemer, MILE POST 28.09

• OFF MORGAN ROAD (PUMPING STATION) near Bessemer, MILE POST 27.80

• AVIATION ROAD near Bessemer, MILE POST 27.44



• COUNTY ROAD 277 near Helena (Shelby County), MILE POST 22.92

• COUNTY ROAD 277 near Helena (Shelby County), MILE POST 22.01

• COUNTY ROAD 13 near Helena (Shelby County), MILE POST 20.30

• COUNTY ROAD 10 near Wilton (Shelby County), MILE POST 19.78



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.