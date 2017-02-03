Several railroad crossings to be closed in Jefferson, Shelby cou - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Several railroad crossings to be closed in Jefferson, Shelby counties for work projects

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers that several railroad crossings will be closed starting February 6-20.

The roadways will be closed at different intervals on those days between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Detour signage will be posted by Norfolk Southern workers.

• DIVISION STREET in Bessemer (Jefferson County), Mile Post 34.40
• EASTERN VALLEY ROAD in Bessemer, MILE POST 33.12
• BORAL BRICK near Bessemer, MILE POST 31.90
• PRIVATE CROSSING near Bessemer, MILE POST 31.20
• LAKE DRIVE in Bessemer, MILE POST 28.41
• PRIVATE CROSSING (ASPHALT PRODUCTS) near Bessemer, MILE POST 28.09
• OFF MORGAN ROAD (PUMPING STATION) near Bessemer, MILE POST 27.80
• AVIATION ROAD near Bessemer, MILE POST 27.44

• COUNTY ROAD 277 near Helena (Shelby County), MILE POST 22.92
• COUNTY ROAD 277 near Helena (Shelby County), MILE POST 22.01
• COUNTY ROAD 13 near Helena (Shelby County), MILE POST 20.30
• COUNTY ROAD 10 near Wilton (Shelby County), MILE POST 19.78

