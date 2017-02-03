Tuscaloosa PD looking for teen missing since Dec. 21

Police in Tuscaloosa are asking for help finding 16-year-old Teeric Lee Ware who was last seen in the area of the 600 block on Skyland Blvd on Dec. 21, 2016.

Family members reported him missing on Friday.

Investigators described him as a 5'5" 135-pound black male who was last seen wearing a red shirt and pants.

Anyone with information about Ware's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867 or Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Juvenile Division at 205-248-4600.

