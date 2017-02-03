Gadsden animal shelter, vets, donors, help black dog that was shot

Black dogs and cats are often the least, and last, adopted from animal shelters, even when they're healthy.

But one black dog in Etowah County appears to be beating the odds in every way, having survived a gunshot wound.

The still-unnamed black lab came to the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center in Gadsden after a good Samaritan found him in Rainbow City. The dog had been shot and was limping.

It took the man two days to capture the dog since the dog apparently didn't trust humans.

"It happened to be the typical shelter dog, a black lab," recalled Christi Brown, the center's director.

Brown says the dog went straight to a Dr. Teresa Drummond at the Rainbow City Pet Clinic, where it was determined his injuries were severe.

With most shelters and most black dogs, that might have been the end of the black dog's story, considering the lack of space and funding. But in this case, it was only the beginning of a new journey.

Brown says she reached out to donors who are on call to donate for emergencies, to raise the thousands of dollars needed for all of the vet care.

"I think that not only will we raise it, but I also think that we're going to greatly surpass it," Brown says.

The dog was sent to a surgeon in Birmingham, Dr. Tony Ballagas, who worked on him extensively and even put seven steel plates in his leg. The surgeon said he was intrigued by this dog, his story and his struggle to survive, and agreed to keep him in boarding in that area for a couple of weeks. The dog will then go back to Rainbow City Pet Clinic, where Drummond has promised to provide aftercare.

But the money that is pouring in--through the website, the usual network of donors and even at least two Gadsden area businesses that are raising money--could help more than the black dog.

"A lot of the donors have told us that, 'hey, if you hit that certain mark that you need for this particular dog, let's put it toward a heartworm treatment for another one waiting.' So, his story is actually going to benefit a lot of his brothers and sisters here at the shelter," Brown said.

It could be up to eight weeks before the black dog is well enough to be adopted, and one man has expressed interest in adopting him.

If you wish to donate to the black dog's care, you may do so through the Humane Society's website, hsprac.com.

