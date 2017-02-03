J-P: Freezing temperatures expected tonight

Skies were overcast over much the state this morning with even a few sprinkles. The clouds will clear during the afternoon and evening with highs in the lower 50s.

There is a huge change in temperatures expected tonight with lows between 28 and 30 degrees.

If you don't like cold weather, don't worry this cool change will not last long. Temperatures are expected to rebound quickly over the next few days.

Saturday will be sunny with a north breeze. Expect highs around 55 during the afternoon. There will be an increase in clouds during the late afternoon and evening with a small chance for rain. Overnight lows will fall to around 42 degrees.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers through the early afternoon. Temperatures will warm to around 60 by 3 p.m. It is possible we could see some clear north of I-20 during the late afternoon and evening. There is a small chance for showers in the forecast Sunday evening.

A nice warm up is expected Monday. Skies will be cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

First Alert: There is a thunderstorm potential Tuesday afternoon/evening. Expect temperatures around 70 degrees with a 60 percent rain chance. There is a limited severe weather threat based on current model data. It appears the greatest potential for thunderstorms will be for areas west of I-65. Thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday evening.

Expect partly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs around 60. It will be partly sunny and cool on Thursday with highs in the lower 50s.

