Man charged with burglary while out on bond from previous burglary charge

A suspected burglar is back behind bars after being charged with burglary for the second time in less than five weeks.

Twenty-six-year-old Leman Oneal III is now facing a second-degree burglary charge from an incident in the 900 block of Nelson Drive on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2. He had been out on bond on a first-degree burglary charge stemming from his Dec. 31, 2016, arrest.

Birmingham police responded to the location Thursday after the resident called to report a burglary in progress.

Police say the resident heard knocking at the basement back door and when she did not answer it, she heard a loud bang from the basement and knew the suspect had made it into her home.

That's when she called the police.

Luckily for the homeowner, the suspect climbed through the window of a bathroom that had been walled off. The suspect tried to break down the plywood but failed.

Police say the suspect climbed back through the window and attempted to flee in a black Dodge Charger. But, a muddy yard foiled his escape plan and police took him into custody.

Police say the suspect lives near the scene. This burglary took place less than half a mile away from the scene of the Dec. 31 burglary. In the original burglary, police say they took him into custody inside a residence while he was armed with a .45 caliber handgun.

He is being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

