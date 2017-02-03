Deputies searching for 2 suspected burglars in St. Clair Co.

Deputies in St. Clair County are searching for two suspects in a burglary at a Springville home.

Investigators say two black males forced their way into a home at 250 Shanghi Road. A juvenile boy was at home during the burglary. He ran into the back room of the home and locked himself in.

The boy was not harmed during the incident.

Authorities say the suspects left the home with stolen property. They described the suspect's vehicle as dark colored, possibly a Chrysler 200.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Police in Springville and Odenville also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.