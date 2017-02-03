Police: Husband shot defending wife from purse snatcher

Birmingham police say a man has non-life-threatening injuries after he defended his wife from a purse snatcher.

Police say the wife was in her front yard around 12:15 p.m. on 47th Street North when a man approached her and tried to take her purse.

Her husband was close by and when he came to help his wife, he and the suspect were in a short scuffle.

The husband was shot once but police tell us his injuries are not serious. They have not said if they have a suspect in custody yet.

