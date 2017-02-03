Super Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:
12 lettuce cups [Notes:Butter or Romaine]
4 chicken tenders [Notes:Grilled or Pecan Encrusted]
¼ cup shredded cabbage
¼ cup peanuts
¼ cup shredded carrots
1/4 cup minced ginger
¼ cup minced garlic
2 Tbsp minced jalapeno peppers
½ cup Thai chili sauce
Directions:
Arrange all of your topping on a plate and let your guests create their own lettuce wraps. It is a very refreshing appetizer for any time of year. Pick your chicken and toppings and "wrap it up!"
