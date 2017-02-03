Super Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:



12 lettuce cups [Notes:Butter or Romaine]

4 chicken tenders [Notes:Grilled or Pecan Encrusted]

¼ cup shredded cabbage

¼ cup peanuts

¼ cup shredded carrots

1/4 cup minced ginger

¼ cup minced garlic

2 Tbsp minced jalapeno peppers

½ cup Thai chili sauce



Directions:

Arrange all of your topping on a plate and let your guests create their own lettuce wraps. It is a very refreshing appetizer for any time of year. Pick your chicken and toppings and "wrap it up!"

