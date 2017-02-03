Birmingham Mayor William Bell announces his bid for reelection

Birmingham Mayor William Bell launched his campaign for re-election Friday.

Mayor Bell said when he took office in 2009 the city was in a leadership crisis, facing a deficit and people moving out of the city. Now, he told supporters, Birmingham has rebuilt its tax base with a resurgence downtown and has gained an international reputation with the historic monument designation making the city’s civil rights district part of the National Park System.

“There is only one person in this campaign who has the experience and the knowledge as mayor to lead this city,” Bell said.

His years as mayor haven't been without some controversy. Bell and the council have been at odds over the annual budget, changes to the Mayor-Council Act and even funding for a new fire station in the Kingston community.

He responded to critics who suggest he has focused too much attention on downtown development at the cost of outlying neighborhoods.

“When you look at what we’ve done in Avondale, Pratt City, Woodlawn, we have worked in the communities and continue to work,” Bell said. “The progress is going to all of our neighborhoods. Not as fast as we want, but we’ll continue until every area grow and prosper.”

Bell held the rally in north Birmingham, promising to boost business development there and Ensley, too.

At this time, former Birmingham City Schools Board President Randall Woodfin is the only other person to publicly announce their bid for mayor. Click here to learn more about his campaign.

Woodfin issued a statement Friday in response to the mayor’s campaign kickoff:

As a lifelong Birmingham resident, I respect Mayor Bell's decades of service. However, Bell’s rigid approach and unwillingness to compromise has taken a toll on hard working families across the city. While Bell was gaining national headlines for an embarrassing fist fight in City Hall, violent crime across the city steadily increased. Birmingham has consistently ranked as one of the most dangerous cities in the country under Mayor Bell’s watch. And sadly, our city set a record last year for the highest number of homicides in over a decade. When you couple these unfortunate facts with our double-digit unemployment rate and the current corruption probe at City Hall, it is clear that our community is in desperate need of fresh leadership. Our community deserves a mayor they can trust; a true champion that will fight to ensure citizens in each of the 99 neighborhoods have an opportunity to thrive and reach their God-given potential.

In addition to Woodfin, there has been speculation that Council President Johnathan Austin, often a Bell critic, would consider a mayoral run, but he has not yet indicated his plans for the city elections.

Bell recognized two council members at his rally, William Parker and Jay Roberson. The mayor said he intended to let voters know who he supports in council races, too.

“I’m going to have my voice heard as to who I support at that time,” Bell said.

The city's municipal elections for mayor, city council and school board are scheduled for August 22, 2017.

You can learn more about Bell's campaign by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.