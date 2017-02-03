Moore's Super Bowl Party

Break out the wet wipes - it's about to go down! Moore's Sauces and Marinades shows us some great tasting sauces to kick off Super Bowl Sunday like a champion. Based in Alabama, Moore's pours their heart into their marinades and sauces to give football fans a taste of true southern flavor. Whether you crave a sweet, sticky taste or a hot, tangy flavor, Moore's has a stellar lineup of products for you to indulge in the best half-time wings you've ever had. This year try Moore's Wing Trio recipe for a winning game-day snack that is super easy to make and guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser. A delicious blend of Creamy Ranch Buffalo, Blue Cheese Buffalo and the award-winning Original Buffalo Wing Sauce, this must-have grub will thrill any wing lover's taste buds. Once your finger lickin' wings are beautifully glazed don't forget to garnish your plate with celery, carrots, and EXTRA dipping sauce. Moore's Sauces and Marinades is a family-owned business who believes that high-quality ingredients and flavor are key to crafting mouthwatering favorites. The company is continually expanding its line and has recently added Spicy Habanero Wing & Hot Sauce, and Zesty Garden Herb Marinade to their collection. Check out their website at www.mooresmarinade.com for tons of yummy recipes that only require 30 minutes or less. We checked out recipes for

