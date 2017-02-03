Chicken Scallopini with Portabella Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts & Lemon Butter Sauce

Ingredients:

2 Chicken breasts, gently pounded to ¼ inch thin, Scallopini

3 Tbs. Flour for dredging the chicken

2 cups of Mushrooms, sliced

1 cup Artichoke hearts - frozen or canned, sliced in half

2 Tbs. Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Lemon butter sauce:

¼ cup Lemon juice

¼ cup White wine

¼ cup Chicken broth

1 tsp. Garlic, minced

½ cup Heavy cream

3 Tbs. Butter

2 tsp. Oregano, freshly chopped

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat sauté pan to medium heat.

Place thin chicken breast in flour for dredging, season with salt and pepper.

Pour olive oil in hot pan then sauté chicken until golden brown on both sides - about 2-3 minutes each side

Remove chicken from pan and set aside.

Add mushrooms, artichokes and first 4 ingredients of lemon butter sauce.

Allow sauce to reduce slightly for about 2-3 minutes, medium heat.

Add remaining ingredients including cooked chicken and simmer for 5 minutes on low heat. Serve hot over pasta or rice.

