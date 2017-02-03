Chicken Scallopini with Portabella Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts & - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chicken Scallopini with Portabella Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts & Lemon Butter Sauce

Ingredients:

2 Chicken breasts, gently pounded to ¼ inch thin, Scallopini
3 Tbs. Flour for dredging the chicken
2 cups of Mushrooms, sliced
1 cup Artichoke hearts - frozen or canned, sliced in half
2 Tbs. Olive oil 
Salt and pepper to taste

Lemon butter sauce:
¼ cup     Lemon juice
¼ cup     White wine
¼  cup  Chicken broth
1 tsp.    Garlic, minced
½ cup     Heavy cream
3 Tbs.     Butter
2 tsp.     Oregano, freshly chopped
salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat sauté pan to medium heat.
Place thin chicken breast in flour for dredging, season with salt and pepper.
Pour olive oil in hot pan then sauté chicken until golden brown on both sides - about 2-3 minutes each side
Remove chicken from pan and set aside.
Add mushrooms, artichokes and first 4 ingredients of lemon butter sauce.    
Allow sauce to reduce slightly for about 2-3 minutes, medium heat.    
Add remaining ingredients including cooked chicken and simmer for 5 minutes on low heat.    Serve hot over pasta or rice.

