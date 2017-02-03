Kelly Garrison joins us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mickey to a new animal. Greater Sulphur-Crested Cockatoo. The cockatoos can mimic the sounds of other animals and people. They have a very shrill cry that can be heard for a great distance. Join the Birmingham Zoo this Valentine's day from 6-9pm for Woo at the Zoo as we discuss "love" in the animal kingdom. You're invited to sip and stroll through the Birmingham Zoo's Predator Building as you enjoy live music, animal encounters and keeper chats. Reservations also include hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, and a souvenir champagne flute and photo. Advance tickets only – tickets are limited. This fun event for guests 21 and up is one you won't want to miss! To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to www.birminghamzoo.com.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.