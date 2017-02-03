Comedian Wayne Colley

Wayne Colley is a Superstar Comedian on the rise! However, if you asked him to describe himself, he would say he is just a humble guy from the small town of Millen, Georgia, wishing to make sure he provides not only a stable life for his eight children, but also a lasting faith-based legacy. Not a flashy guy at all, King Kountry Wayne, as he is known online, resides and runs two successful businesses in South Georgia. He currently has a following on social media of over 2.5 MILLION raving fans who fully support his comedic ventures. However, this was not his intention from the start. For tickets or more information for this weekend's appearances, call the Stardome at 205-444-0008 or visit www.stardome.com.

