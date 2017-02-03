BBJ: Top business headlines

Janice talked with Ty West from the Birmingham Business Journal. They discussed how Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh could use a tax credit study to help growth and construction in downtown Birmingham. They also discussed a new plan called Accelerate Alabama 2.0 and what it means for Birmingham's future. For more on these and other business stories, visit www.birminghambusinessjournal.com.

