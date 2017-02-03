Go Red for Women encourages awareness of the issue of women and heart disease, and also action to save more lives. Heart disease is the #1 killer of women. Stroke is the #5 killer of women in America and #4 in Alabama. Cardiovascular diseases and stroke cause 1 in 3 women's deaths each year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds. That's more than all cancers combined. Despite this fact only 17 percent of women consider heart disease or stroke to be the greatest health problem facing Americans today. Alabama is ranked 2nd in the nation for the number of deaths related to cardiovascular disease. They rank No. 1 in the nation for highest rates of stroke-related deaths. Alabama loses over 12,600 people to heart disease each year and another 3,400 to stroke. That's 30% of all deaths in the state. That's 1 death every 80 seconds.

Since Go Red was founded, 293 fewer women are dying each day of heart disease. 80% of heart disease is preventable through lifestyle change like diet, exercise, high cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar management, weight loss and not smoking. The American Heart Association has raised more than $1.8 million in Birmingham in 2014-2015. Dollars raised go to lifesaving research and educational programs. The American Heart Association funded more than $3 million in research projects that same year. The 2017 Chair is Lajuana Bradford of Regions Bank. The national sponsor is Macys and the Local sponsor is St. Vincent's Health System. National Wear Red Day is today, Friday, February 3 and is the biggest day of awareness nationally for the Go Red movement. It kicks off a month-long focus on heart health and prevention measures for women. The main goal of National Wear Red Day is to wear red and raise awareness for the #1 killer of women – heart disease. To participate, simply wear red and tell others about why you're going red to help raise awareness. Wear red and show it off on social media with an awareness building message. Use hashtag #BhamGoRed and tag @HeartAlabama on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to be automatically entered to win a prize pack worth $50, sponsored by Macys and St. Vincent's Health System. Help your company go red by taking pictures with coworkers/friends. Do a month-long demonstration of your company's support by lighting up red in the month of February or doing a display incorporating heart health messaging. Donate! Dollars raised for the American Heart Association fund critical research and educational programs that save lives. For more information, visit www.BirminghamGoRed.Heart.org.

