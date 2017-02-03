Jeh Jeh Live: Jazz Cat Ball

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society Auxiliary is pleased to announce the sixth annual Jazz Cat Ball will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6 to 11:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel Ballroom located at 2101 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N. Sponsored by John 3:16, guests will enjoy a seated dinner, live music from The Party Crashers, ritzy casino games and both live and silent auctions. As the largest annual fundraiser for the GBHS, proceeds from the Jazz Cat Ball are vital to providing services such as healthcare, shelter, food and socialization for thousands of homeless, abused and neglected animals who find hope and help through the GBHS every year, as well as assistance to continue the GBHS' externship program for fourth year students from Auburn University's College of Veterinary Medicine.

In true Mardi Gras fashion, a seated dinner will be served during the event. Attendees can dance the night away with music from the internationally acclaimed band The Party Crashers as well as enjoy various casino games. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid in the live and silent auctions for items including getaways and sports memorabilia as well as unique jewelry, art and home goods by nationally recognized and local designers. The Top Dog sponsors of the event include Milo's Tea and Medical Properties Trust, along with McPherson Oil Company serving as the Casino sponsor, Just Happy Hounds as the VIP sponsor and Regions Bank as the live music sponsor. Other sponsors include Robins & Morton as the food sponsor, Coca-Cola as the beverage sponsor, Thompson Tractor as the live auction sponsor and DMS Printing as the valet sponsor. Now in its sixth year, the Jazz Cat Ball is a much-anticipated annual event in Birmingham to celebrate Mardi Gras, with previous events being sold out and attendance greater than 900 people. More information about the GBHS and Jazz Cat Ball can be found by visiting www.gbhs.org or calling 205.942.1211. All donations to the GBHS are tax-deductible and can be made by visiting www.gbhs.org/donate.

