Deputies: 3 men tried to escape arrest by using 2 stolen vehicles, breaking into home

Jefferson County deputies have arrested three young men who tried to escape law enforcement using two different stolen vehicles and then breaking into a home to hide.

A patrolling deputy spotted two of the suspects riding an ATV down 15th Street in Hueytown. When the deputy tried to make a traffic stop, the men got off the ATV and fled in a car driven by a third suspect.

The sheriff's office says the deputy pursued the car when the suspects wouldn't stop. The chase ended near 21st Avenue and Berryhill Road when the suspects wrecked the car, which turned out to be stolen out of Birmingham.

The suspect fled on foot but were spotted breaking into a home in the 1300 block of 22nd Avenue. K-9 teams tracked the suspects to the back of the home.

As deputies were arresting the men, the owner of the ATV called to report it had been stolen.

Derrious Tyrell Scott, 19, of Bessemer is being held on a $96,000 bond for burglary second degree, two counts of receiving stolen property and attempting to elude.

Keondre Foster, 19, of Bessemer was arrested on outstanding warrants for robbery first degree and kidnapping second degree. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Jardarrius Julius, 18, of Bessemer is being held on a $296,000 bond for burglary second degree, two counts of receiving stolen property and attempting to elude.

