Funeral set for 17-year-old Wenonah student shot and killed

The mother of 17-year-old Juzahris Webb has announced funeral services will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church at 4817 Jefferson Avenue SW.



Webb, a senior at Wenonah High School, was fatally shot while walking home with a friend after school Tuesday. Surveillance video on Cedar Avenue showed a dark car drive by the two, then make a right turn. An individual could be seen leaning out the window of the car, then Webb fell to the ground.



Birmingham police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Monsure Davis for capital murder on Thursday evening. Police said a second suspect, Sha Quon Edwards, also 18, was charged with theft of property.

Webb’s family says they have received enough money to cover his funeral. If you are still interested in donating, you can do so by clicking here.

