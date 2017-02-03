Man found shot to death in car on I-59

Birmingham police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-59.

The Jefferson County Coroner identifies the victim as Charles Lee Brown, 27, from Birmingham.

Brown was found around 1:30 a.m on Friday in the driver's seat of a Ford Explorer on I-59 north at the 20th Street Ensley exit.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals Brown's vehicle had been shot into which caused a collision with the retaining wall.

“Here we have another life taken is a violent manner, senseless. We have a lot of questions to answer regarding this case. Our thoughts are with the family, " Sergeant Bryan Shelton with the Birmingham Police Department said.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Birmingham police at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

