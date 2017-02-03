Former law enforcement employee arrested in Walker Co. bank robberies

A man suspected of robbing a Jasper bank twice is in custody, according to Walker County authorities.

Walter Lumpkin, 71, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery in connection with the June 2016 and the Jan. 20 armed robberies of the First Bank of Jasper in Curry, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Walker County, Cullman County authorities and ALEA in conjunction with the FBI recovered a large amount of money after executing a search warrant at Lumpkin’s Cullman home in the 1500 block of County Road 1141.

Authorities previously released surveillance photos of a suspect in the two robberies.

Lumpkin worked in law enforcement for 34 years and previously pleaded guilty to violating Alabama Ethics Law.

