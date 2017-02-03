Mickey: Decreasing clouds this afternoon

A surface front moved into Northeast Alabama this morning and continues moving south toward the Gulf Coast.More >>
A surface front moved into Northeast Alabama this morning and continues moving south toward the Gulf Coast.More >>
A ten-hour manhunt in Chilton County ended around 8:30 a.m. Sunday with one suspect in custody.More >>
A ten-hour manhunt in Chilton County ended around 8:30 a.m. Sunday with one suspect in custody.More >>
The University of Alabama Police Department says there is now no threat to the campus following an early morning shooting.More >>
The University of Alabama Police Department says there is now no threat to the campus following an early morning shooting.More >>
A cold front extends across Northeast Alabama but moisture is very limited.More >>
A cold front extends across Northeast Alabama but moisture is very limited.More >>
Fairfield's fire chief Kevin Sutton was laid to rest Saturday afternoon.More >>
Fairfield's fire chief Kevin Sutton was laid to rest Saturday afternoon.More >>