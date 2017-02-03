Mickey: Decreasing clouds this afternoon

Look for light drizzle to begin pushing out of our area this morning. By this afternoon, we should see sunshine again.

It's expected to be cooler today, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight should bring clear skies with lows near 29 degrees and a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.

We kick off our weekend with sunny skies. Highs are expected in the mid-to-upper 50s tomorrow, close to seasonal averages. But the sunshine is short lived. Another front slowly slides this way, bringing clouds and a slight chance of showers our way by Sunday.

It now looks like Sunday's rain chances are very iffy, and a better chance of shower activity may hold off until Monday morning.

Our best chance of rain and maybe a storm or two still comes in the Tuesday evening to early Wednesday morning time-frame.

