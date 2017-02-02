Center Point residents worry about the state of the city

Upset Center Point residents are being very vocal on social media about the issues they are not happy within the city.

The city of Center Point is only about 14 years old, yet some residents said it has more problems than some older towns.

“A big worry for us is safety, these are actually people wanted in Center Point we keep up with the crime stoppers page,” said longtime resident Sharon Wilbourn.

Facebook has been the outlet for many folks living in Center Point as well people who live in nearby cities like Clay and Pinson.

“We are keeping in touch with each other and trying to help each other out,” said Wilbourn.

Wilbourn moved to Center Point a few months after it was officially founded as a city in 2002 and said every night she hears gunfire.

And every time she lets the city know, officials tell her it’s probably coming from Birmingham.

“I want them to listen and actually do anything. It’s like a city that is dying and it should have never been this way it’s kind of sad,” Wilbourn.

Mayor Tom Henderson has been the town’s onlymMayor and said other than contracting more deputies to help patrol those trouble areas there is not much they can do about the crime surrounding the city.

“Every city has people that don’t like what the city government is doing. We do listen and take into consideration what they are saying but they are some things we financially can’t do,” Henderson said.

In the Center Point’s five - 10-year comprehensive plan for the city, economic development is a top priority.

“If people say they want to make the area better, then they don’t need to run down the city to not make people come,” said Henderson.

Residents insist the real deterrent in town is the crime and traffic cameras with possible malfunctions charging violators $100 tickets.

“The city used to be a thriving community. Businesses have left. People are flying out of here faster than you can think,” said Wilbourn.

Wilbourn said the city has spent thousands of dollars into renovating The Patterson House, a historic building the city hopes will they can rent out for events.

Some residents think the location of where the Patterson house is located is unsafe and will keep visitors away.

