J-P: Rain continues overnight with colder temperatures

Rain chances will remain high tonight, but mainly south of I-20. Expect much colder air to settle into the area with overnight lows in the upper 30s across much of the area.

Tomorrow should be mostly dry with seasonal temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 50s with only a small chance for rain.

Expect some cold weather tonight. Overnight lows will fall to around 30 degrees.

Weekend Forecast: It will be a chilly start on Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. Expect plenty of sunshine.

There is a small chance for rain Saturday evening with lows around 41 degrees. Expect scattered showers on Sunday with highs in the mid-50s.

The best rain chances on Sunday will be through the midday and north of I-20.

Monday looks mostly dry and warmer. Highs will reach the mid-60s. Expect rain and storms to return on Tuesday with temperatures near 70.

There is a First Alert for the possibility of some stronger thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday.

It is still too early for specifics, but we will have to watch closely has dew point temperatures climb into the lower 60s.

