Police ID man found shot to death in Tom Brown community

Birmingham police have identified the man found dead Thursday night in the Tom Brown community.

Antwon Hawkins, 37, was found on the ground shot several times in the 4100 5th Court North after police say he dropped off children at a nearby apartment.

"It's just one of those really tough situations when you arrive and the person is, you know, barely holding on. To watch someone's last moments is kind of a heart-wrenching moment," Sgt. Bryan Shelton said.

Shelton says that investigators feel the shooting may not random.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department's Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.