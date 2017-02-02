Program to feed students supper starts in Hanceville

When the last school bell of the day rings, that normally means it's time to head home.

But a large number of students are leaving class hungry. It's a real problem in several of our communities and a new program hopes to fight it.

Cullman County Schools call this the "At Risk Supper Feeding Program." It has one goal: make sure school lunch is not the only meal a student gets.

The rules, simple: If you're a student under the age of 18, you get to eat for free. Plates are available in the school cafeteria every day until 4 p.m., except when school lets out early.

Thursday was the first day of the program at schools in Hanceville and West Point. Almost 700 students were fed.

Emily Blankenship is the Director of Nutrition and she says that number is expected to grow as word of the program spreads.

"Fifty percent of our county is on free and reduced lunches and that is one reason why we targeted our system is to try and feed the students that are not getting it at home," Blankenship explained.

School leaders say when students do not get the food they need, it not only affects their health, school work suffers, too.

The federally-funded program could be expanded to all Cullman County Schools in the near future.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.