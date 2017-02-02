Deputies investigate after dog's body dumped on the side of the road

Residents and investigators are upset after a dead dog apparently was dumped on a stretch of road near Lipscomb and Bessemer.

We first told you about this sad story Wednesday night during our special report about illegal dump sites. A viewer sent us the picture of the dog and of the trash.

"It's disgusting, very disgusting," said Deputy Dwight Sloan, Jefferson County's animal cruelty investigator.

When asked if the dog had been malnourished, Sloan said it was possible but hard to tell.

"You've definitely got a case of abandonment," he said.

Thursday, crews were cleaning up the dump site. Sloan was also there.

"I wanted to try to see the animal's body, to see if there was anything possible we could do forensic wise to maybe link it back to the person that is responsible for this," he said.

If you do dump an animal's body you could face potential charges and even jail time.

"Depending on the total circumstances we were to find out in the case, it could range from a misdemeanor to a felony," said Sloan. "Anyone that does this, and we get evidence. We can link you too the case. We will definitely put your butt in jail!"

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.