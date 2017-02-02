Birmingham police arrest 2 in case of teen shot while walking home from school

Birmingham police have arrested two people in connection to the shooting death of Juzahris Quintez Webb, 17.

Webb was shot and killed while walking home from school Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Monsure Davis, 18, faces a capital murder charge and ShaQuon Edwards, 18, is charged with theft of property in the case.

Both are being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail. Davis has a bond of $250,000 and Edwards has a bond of $5,000.

