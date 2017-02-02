Police, advocates urge gun safety

Birmingham police said the accidental shooting of an 8-year-old boy was for one reason: an unsecured, loaded gun.

“Listen, you’ve got to make sure you secure your firearms because if you don’t, something like this can happen,” Lt. Sean Edwards said.

An Associated Press investigation has previously ranked Alabama with the fifth most child accidental shootings of any state.

A National Physicians Alliance on guns has quoted two statistics:

One of three handguns in America is kept loaded and unlocked

Three of every four children under the age of 10 know where their parents' guns are kept

UAB family safety expert Dr. David Schwebel said children and guns are an exceptionally dangerous mix.

“Children don’t necessarily know guns can be dangerous and young children can mix up what’s real and what’s pretend,” Dr. Schwebel said.

He echoed basic gun safety advice for adults with children:

Store guns safely

Keep guns locked

Store ammunition separate from gun

“We need to teach our children firearm safety,” he said.

The most important message for young children he said is “if you find a gun, don’t touch. Go get an adult.”

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.