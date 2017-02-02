Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Anna-Kate Nelson.

Anna-Kate is a senior at Winfield High School with a 4.06 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Leo Club, FBLA, Habitat for Humanity and serves as Student Body President and Cheerleading Co-Captain. In addition to being ranked 1st in her class, she was a delegate for the American Legion Auxiliary’s Alabama Girl’s State.

Anna-Kate, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.